iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,103 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,893,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,388,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,839,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,324,000 after purchasing an additional 299,747 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,581,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,445,000 after purchasing an additional 518,047 shares in the last quarter.

EFV opened at $49.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

