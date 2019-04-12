iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Holdings Increased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,615,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,195,000 after buying an additional 1,264,971 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 829.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 740,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 661,018 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 659,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,156,000 after buying an additional 650,815 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,418,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3,518.2% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 388,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after purchasing an additional 377,292 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $58.99. 6,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,628. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

