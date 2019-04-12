iShares MBS ETF (MBB) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TMD & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TMD & Associates Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.82. The stock had a trading volume of 83,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,839. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $101.75 and a 1-year high of $106.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2707 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

