iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 3,931,246 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,290% from the previous session’s volume of 164,496 shares.The stock last traded at $48.53 and had previously closed at $48.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 512.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,640,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IOO)

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

