iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) Shares Bought by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,014,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,788,000 after buying an additional 7,311,628 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,594,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,263,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,200,000 after buying an additional 131,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,696,000 after purchasing an additional 59,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,136,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. 1,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,659. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) Shares Bought by Stone House Investment Management LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/ishares-core-total-usd-bond-market-etf-iusb-shares-bought-by-stone-house-investment-management-llc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.