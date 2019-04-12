iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52-week low of $1,477.38 and a 52-week high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1638 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

