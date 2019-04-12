Ironwood Financial llc Sells 190 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX)

Ironwood Financial llc cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2,199.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,766,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $70.52. 7,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,585. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $56.92 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2707 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

