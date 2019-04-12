Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 4,257 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,854,000 after purchasing an additional 432,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 301,880 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,289,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 930,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 648,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,095. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

