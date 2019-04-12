iRobot (IRBT) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on iRobot from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.87 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised iRobot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.70.
Shares of IRBT opened at $127.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73. iRobot has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $132.88.
In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 16,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $1,995,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,146,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Dean sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $2,979,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,641.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,890 shares of company stock valued at $12,127,939. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iRobot by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
