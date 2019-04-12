iRobot (IRBT) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their buy rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on iRobot from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Sidoti lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.87 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised iRobot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.70.

Shares of IRBT opened at $127.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.73. iRobot has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $384.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 8.05%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 16,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $1,995,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,146,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Dean sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total value of $2,979,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,641.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,890 shares of company stock valued at $12,127,939. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of iRobot by 16.7% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iRobot by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

