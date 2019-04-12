Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth about $1,319,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 43.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 10.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 599,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth about $241,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $152,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LH stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.45. 609,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $119.38 and a 1 year high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 8.43%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/ipswich-investment-management-co-inc-sells-165-shares-of-laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh.html.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.