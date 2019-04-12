Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Linde PLC (LIN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,839,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $180.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $185.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $10,144,193.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $558,416.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $13,419,200. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.18.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

