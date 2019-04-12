Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Watsco Inc (WSO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 160.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,579,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,309,000 after buying an additional 360,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,169,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,112,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,799,000 after buying an additional 188,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,692,000 after purchasing an additional 146,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $25,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $192.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $991.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.04%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 98.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

