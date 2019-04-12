IoTeX Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Coineal and Binance. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $33.77 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $628.43 or 0.12393379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00001182 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00027264 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,525,040,005 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, Bgogo, Coineal and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

