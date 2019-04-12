Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Holdings Cut by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,340 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,017,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,602,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,104,000 after purchasing an additional 327,620 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,175,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,549 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,874,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,014,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,618,000 after purchasing an additional 413,086 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:INVH opened at $24.50 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Invitation Homes had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $433.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $69,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Partner Blackstone sold 40,000,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $928,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

