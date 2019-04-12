Investors Sell Xcel Energy (XEL) on Strength (XEL)

Investors sold shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) on strength during trading on Friday. $12.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $44.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.88 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Xcel Energy had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Xcel Energy traded up $0.20 for the day and closed at $55.87

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $494,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,113,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,321,271,000 after buying an additional 3,053,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,330,000 after acquiring an additional 578,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,706,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,827,330,000 after acquiring an additional 578,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,256,000 after acquiring an additional 863,010 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,734,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,792,000 after acquiring an additional 443,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

