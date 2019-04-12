Investors Sell Starbucks (SBUX) on Strength (SBUX)

Traders sold shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $52.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $102.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.24 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Starbucks had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Starbucks traded up $0.36 for the day and closed at $75.48

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

