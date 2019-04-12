Investors Sell Apple (AAPL) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on strength during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $940.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,059.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $119.09 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Apple had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Apple traded up $1.12 for the day and closed at $200.62Specifically, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $228.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Wedbush set a $275.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy aapl” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.30.

The stock has a market cap of $980.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Apple by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,578,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $292,261,000 after buying an additional 544,275 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates lifted its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 74,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,698,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 183,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,034,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 183,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,775,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

