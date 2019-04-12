Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,053 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 373 put options.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $676.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $682,091.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $30,574.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,948.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,657,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 157,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,077,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,717,000 after buying an additional 63,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,077,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,717,000 after buying an additional 63,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,635,000 after buying an additional 102,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,393,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.76.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/investors-purchase-high-volume-of-put-options-on-tempur-sealy-international-tpx.html.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.