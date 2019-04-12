Investors Buy Shares of Humana (HUM) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $99.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $74.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.41 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Humana had the 9th highest net in-flow for the day. Humana traded down ($8.13) for the day and closed at $266.50

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $390.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.06.

Get Humana alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total transaction of $2,542,670.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Humana by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Investors Buy Shares of Humana (HUM) on Weakness” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/investors-buy-shares-of-humana-hum-on-weakness.html.

Humana Company Profile (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.