Investors Buy Shares of Estee Lauder Companies (EL) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $79.18 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.15 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Estee Lauder Companies had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Estee Lauder Companies traded down ($0.52) for the day and closed at $167.52

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.14%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 11,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,567.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,373.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.59, for a total value of $4,363,493.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,685,414.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,507 shares of company stock valued at $89,174,250. 16.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,784,090 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/investors-buy-shares-of-estee-lauder-companies-el-on-weakness.html.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.