Investors Buy High Volume of Concho Resources Call Options (CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 12,854 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,771% compared to the average volume of 687 call options.

In other news, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $462,084.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.51 per share, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,757.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,394 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,109,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXO opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $163.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 55.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXO. Barclays raised shares of Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Ifs Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

