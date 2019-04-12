Investment Technology Group (ITG) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Investment Technology Group were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Investment Technology Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investment Technology Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Investment Technology Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,821,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Investment Technology Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,564,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 469,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Investment Technology Group by 60.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 177,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Investment Technology Group stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. Investment Technology Group has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm has a market cap of $999.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investment Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

Investment Technology Group Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing.

