Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 883.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,274. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $53.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0978 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

