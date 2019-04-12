Invesco (IVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Invesco have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company’s earnings matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates have been going up ahead of the company's first quarter results. Solid assets under management (AUM) balance, strategic acquisitions and increasing global presence will likely support its prospects. While higher operating expenses, high debt levels and the presence of various intangible assets on the company's balance sheet remain major concerns, an enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut shares of Invesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director Rod Canion acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,184.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 425,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $1,123,401.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 455,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,902 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Invesco by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 84,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,058,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

