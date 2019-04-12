Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Position Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4,368.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.93 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

