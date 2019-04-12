INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICAGY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,244. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 90.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

