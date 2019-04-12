Internet of People 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $102,071.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Internet of People has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00002610 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Bleutrade. Internet of People has a market cap of $747,636.00 and $102,071.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 6,159,806 coins and its circulating supply is 5,654,182 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Fatbtc, Upbit, Bleutrade, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

