International Paper Co (IP) Holdings Cut by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $2,100,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $582,175.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,760 shares of company stock worth $4,016,587. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IP. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.60. 403,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,658. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

