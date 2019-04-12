Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,430 ($18.69) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

ICP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,400.20 ($18.30).

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 1,147 ($14.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 899 ($11.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,226 ($16.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.27.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 12,000 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,025 ($13.39) per share, for a total transaction of £123,000 ($160,721.29). Also, insider Philip Keller sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.65), for a total value of £1,045,000 ($1,365,477.59).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

