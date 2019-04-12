Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ICPT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Laidlaw raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. JMP Securities raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.55). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 592.58% and a negative net margin of 172.39%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, insider David Shapiro sold 562 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $64,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,415.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 2,171 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $233,273.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

