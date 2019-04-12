Intelsat (I) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Intelsat (NYSE:I) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Intelsat alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on I. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Intelsat from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Intelsat from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Intelsat in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Intelsat stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.28. Intelsat has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intelsat will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intelsat by 48.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,899,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Intelsat by 48.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,899,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the fourth quarter worth $33,155,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intelsat by 3,504.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 857,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after acquiring an additional 834,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intelsat by 234.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,087,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,616,000 after acquiring an additional 762,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intelsat (I)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.