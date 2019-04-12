Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. Insights Network has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $38,791.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $637.01 or 0.12507984 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00030480 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 221,874,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,184,058 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

