Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (SQ) CEO Sells 68,690 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 68,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $5,113,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $7,921,330.80.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $7,648,288.05.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $7,735,867.80.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $7,969,757.25.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $7,761,626.55.
- On Wednesday, February 27th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $8,040,851.40.
- On Wednesday, February 20th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $7,950,180.60.
- On Wednesday, February 13th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $7,877,025.75.
- On Wednesday, February 6th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $7,401,004.05.
- On Wednesday, January 30th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $7,246,451.55.
Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.28. 6,284,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,941,430. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3,764.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 3.64.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Square from $92.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.29 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.