Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (SQ) CEO Sells 68,690 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sold 68,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $5,113,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Dorsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $7,921,330.80.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $7,648,288.05.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $7,735,867.80.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $7,969,757.25.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $7,761,626.55.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $8,040,851.40.

On Wednesday, February 20th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $7,950,180.60.

On Wednesday, February 13th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $7,877,025.75.

On Wednesday, February 6th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $7,401,004.05.

On Wednesday, January 30th, Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $7,246,451.55.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.28. 6,284,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,941,430. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3,764.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 3.64.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Square from $92.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.29 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Square by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

