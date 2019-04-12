Insider Selling: Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) CFO G Larry Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $73,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,006.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

G Larry Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, G Larry Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $60,767.58.

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.61 million, a PE ratio of 223.50 and a beta of 1.34. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $26.70.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 83,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/insider-selling-natural-gas-services-group-inc-ngs-cfo-sells-4000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.