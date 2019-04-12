Insider Selling: IVRNET (IVI) Senior Officer Sells C$10,665.00 in Stock

IVRNET (CVE:IVI) Senior Officer Chris Topolniski sold 355,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$10,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,335,500 shares in the company, valued at C$40,065.

Shares of CVE:IVI opened at C$0.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. IVRNET has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ivrnet Inc, an application service provider, provides e-business applications on an outsource basis through the Ivrnet eServices network in North America. The company develops, hosts, sells, and supports value added business automation software solutions, which facilitate automated interaction through phone network and the Internet.

