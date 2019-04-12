Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $189,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,257,952.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $41.56 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/insider-selling-hormel-foods-corp-hrl-director-sells-4500-shares-of-stock.html.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.