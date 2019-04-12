Insider Selling: Geron Co. (GERN) EVP Sells 120,635 Shares of Stock

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) EVP Melissa Kelly Behrs sold 120,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $241,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.02 on Friday. Geron Co. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.95.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Geron had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 2,534.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HRT Financial LLC raised its stake in Geron by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Geron by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Geron by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Geron in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

