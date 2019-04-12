Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Insider Sells $440,385.66 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) insider Dale Danilewitz sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $440,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,030.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dale Danilewitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $42,772.11.

On Thursday, March 7th, Dale Danilewitz sold 5,702 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $439,168.04.

On Monday, February 25th, Dale Danilewitz sold 543 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $46,860.90.

On Thursday, February 7th, Dale Danilewitz sold 5,703 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $495,020.40.

Shares of ABC opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.52 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 44.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ABC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,019,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63,935 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,263,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,112 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6,614.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,397,228 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,751,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,702,000 after buying an additional 877,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 396.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,406,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,068,000 after buying an additional 1,922,395 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

