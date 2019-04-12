Insider Selling: A.G. Barr plc (BAG) Insider Sells 13,675 Shares of Stock

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) insider Stuart Lorimer sold 13,675 shares of A.G. Barr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 813 ($10.62), for a total value of £111,177.75 ($145,273.42).

Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. Barr alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Stuart Lorimer sold 1,889 shares of A.G. Barr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.38), for a total value of £14,998.66 ($19,598.41).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 819 ($10.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. A.G. Barr plc has a 12-month low of GBX 658 ($8.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 825 ($10.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.74 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from A.G. Barr’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. A.G. Barr’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAG shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on A.G. Barr in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. A.G. Barr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 686.25 ($8.97).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/insider-selling-a-g-barr-plc-bag-insider-sells-13675-shares-of-stock.html.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.