Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) CEO Edward J. Lehner acquired 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $24,466.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ryerson stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.98. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) CEO Buys 2,671 Shares of Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/insider-buying-ryerson-holding-corp-ryi-ceo-buys-2671-shares-of-stock.html.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.