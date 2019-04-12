Insider Buying: Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) CEO Buys 2,671 Shares of Stock

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) CEO Edward J. Lehner acquired 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $24,466.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ryerson stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.98. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.
About Ryerson
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.
