Insider Buying: Diageo plc (DGE) Insider Acquires 4 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Siobhán Moriarty purchased 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, for a total transaction of £125.40 ($163.86).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,122.50 ($40.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion and a PE ratio of 26.17. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,436.50 ($31.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,156.50 ($41.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Diageo (LON:DGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported GBX 77 ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diageo plc will post 13580.0003583641 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,215 ($42.01) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,084.41 ($40.30).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

