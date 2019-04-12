Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingevity in a research report issued on Sunday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $4.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.86. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price objective on Ingevity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ingevity to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

NGVT stock opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $74.98 and a 52-week high of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. Ingevity had a return on equity of 53.18% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Ingevity by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ingevity by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,420,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ingevity by 39.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $310,840.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,697.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Katherine Pryor Burgeson sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $504,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,002.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,125 shares of company stock worth $2,876,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

