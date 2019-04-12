Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.56 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $121.95 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $111.06 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

