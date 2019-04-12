Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Diageo plc (DEO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

NYSE DEO opened at $163.32 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.43 and a 52 week high of $165.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.3688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

