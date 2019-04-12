Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 496.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Shares of OXY opened at $67.18 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/12/ingalls-snyder-llc-buys-1100-shares-of-occidental-petroleum-co-oxy.html.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.