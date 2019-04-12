Inflarx (IFRX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inflarx in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Inflarx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Inflarx from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Inflarx in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.89.

NASDAQ IFRX traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $48.56. 3,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,864. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -34.71 and a beta of -0.84. Inflarx has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inflarx by 29.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the third quarter worth $277,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the third quarter worth $665,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the third quarter worth $7,038,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

