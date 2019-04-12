Infinity Economics Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (XIN)

Infinity Economics (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Infinity Economics has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Infinity Economics coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, InfinityCoin Exchange, BitBay and Coindeal. Infinity Economics has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.23 million worth of Infinity Economics was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,053.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.60 or 0.05467113 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008362 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.01619100 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019771 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006293 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019907 BTC.

Infinity Economics Profile

XIN is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Infinity Economics’ total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Infinity Economics is /r/infinityeconomics and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinity Economics’ official website is www.infinity-economics.org . Infinity Economics’ official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinity Economics’ official message board is forum.infinity-economics.org

Buying and Selling Infinity Economics

Infinity Economics can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Coindeal, Coinbe, Sistemkoin and InfinityCoin Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity Economics directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinity Economics should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinity Economics using one of the exchanges listed above.

