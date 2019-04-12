Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

IFNNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, January 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 18th.

IFNNF opened at $22.50 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

