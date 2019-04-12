Industrial Alliance Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enbridge (ENB)

Industrial Alliance Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Enbridge from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.46.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Hansen bought 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.13 per share, with a total value of $39,254.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 105,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,431.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Enbridge by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 3,985.7% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

