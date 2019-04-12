Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,078 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 54,617 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 879.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 506.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter.

IMO opened at $28.98 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AltaCorp Capital cut Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.98.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

